Dubai: Days ahead of the much-awaited India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup game, ex-India opener Gautam Gambhir pointed out the biggest concern for Virat Kohli and Co heading into the marquee event. Gambhir reckons Hardik, not bowling is a big concern for the side. The ex-India opener feels he should be bowling in the practice games and in the nets.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev And Zaheer Abbas Chill Ahead of Ind-Pak Game, Pictures go Viral

“If I have to go with just five bowlers, then I will pick Ishan Kishan ahead of Hardik Pandya on current form. If you are going with five proper bowlers and six batsmen, Hardik’s form is probably a massive concern. Forget about the bowling, with the bat as well,” Gambhir said on Star Sports show Gameplan. Also Read - No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni; Aakash Chopra Picks His Best XI of IPL 2021

He added: “For me, Hardik Pandya gets into India’s playing XI only if he does proper bowling in both warmup games, not only in the nets. There is a huge difference between bowling in the nets and against quality batsmen like Babar Azam and that too in the World Cup.” Also Read - IPL 2022: Virender Sehwag on Why CSK Should Retain MS Dhoni as Captain Ahead of IPL Mega Auctions

He also felt that Hardik cannot just jog in and bowl at 115-120 kph.

“He has to bowl in the practice matches and the nets, and he has to bowl 100 percent. If you are thinking that you will come and bowl just at 115-120 kph, I will not take that risk,” he concluded.

The clash between and Pakistan would take place on October 24 in Dubai. It would be the first match for both sides and they would like to get their campaign off to winning starts.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side would start overwhelming favourites against Pakistan given their record against them in World Cups. The Men in Green have never defeated India at the WC stage. India enjoys a 12-0 record over them.