Abu Dhabi: Glenn Maxwell took to Instagram on Friday and shared a picture with Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf, where both are seen exchanging their respective national jerseys. The Australia vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Semi-Final went down the wire, where the Aussies triumphed by 5-wickets to reach their 2nd T20 World Cup Final after a gap of 11 years.

Maxwell was in all praise of the Pakistan fast bowler, who also happens to be his Melbourne Stars teammate in the Big Bash League. The RCB man called Haris a 'superstar' and is proud of his mate for what he has achieved so far in his career.

”I’m so proud of how far this young man has come! What he has done for the @starsbbl and Pakistan cricket has been extraordinary! He is a fine human and a great teammate, and someone who I will always treasure as a friend. You are a superstar @harisraufofficial,” Maxwell shared on Instagram.

Pakistan batting first, put up a target of 176 in 20 overs. Australia recovered well after a shaky start but then kept on losing wickets when they looked well set in the game. It was down to Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade as their brilliant knocks took Australia home with an over to spare. Maxwell managed to score only 7 runs in the run-chase and got out cheaply, whereas Rauf went for an expensive spell of 32 in 3 overs.

Australia will be touring Pakistan next year in March for three Tests, three ODIs and a solitary T20 match. The Aussies will be visiting Pakistan after a gap of 24 years. It’s a huge boost to Pakistan cricket after both England New Zealand cancelled their respective tours to the sub-continent nation citing security concerns.