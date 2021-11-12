New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar is considered to be the greatest ever batsman to grace the game and is worshipped as ‘God’ all around the world. But little did the cricketing fraternity knew that the Little Master is even capable of getting predictions right and that too so effectively.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Glenn Maxwell Exchanges Jersey With Haris Rauf After Pakistan vs Australia Match, Says He is Proud of Him

Yesterday, Australia scripted a memorable comeback in the semi-final match of the T20 World Cup 2021 as Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade took the Aussies home with an over to spare. Also Read - With Eye on 2022 T20 WC, Australia to Tour New Zealand for T20I Series

In build-up to the match, Tendulkar predicted that if Australia’s captain Aaron Finch tried to play Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi across the line, he would either get trapped LBW or get bowled during the process. Also Read - Babar Azam Breaks Virat Kohli's Record to Become Fastest Batsman to 2500 T20I Runs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 100MB (@100masterblaster)

To everyone’s surprise, Tendulkar was spot on with his prediction, just like he was used to be during his playing days, smashing some of the best bowlers of the world with ease.

In Australia’s run-chase, it was Shaheen Afridi who trapped Aaron Finch plumbed in front. It was an in-swinging delivery from Afridi and guess what ? Finch tried to play him across the line but miscued it completely and Pakistan got the early breakthrough in the match.

The legendary cricketer then shared the video on his Instagram story and said, ‘You get them right sometimes.’

Australia will now face New Zealand in the Final, what will be a repeat of the 2015 50-over World Cup Final, where the Aussies went onto clinch their record 5th crown on home soil.