Abu Dhabi: New Zealand reached their fourth ICC Final in 6 years as the Kiwis beat England by 5 wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. As soon as Daryll Mitchell hit the winning runs, the Kiwi dugout broke into celebration with only one man sitting idle as nothing as happened. That man happens to be all-rounder James Neesham.Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: Matthew Hayden Expects Something Special From Fakhar Zaman In Semis

Neesham played an important knock of 27 off 11 deliveries with Man of the Match Daryll Mitchell before he was sent back to the pavilion by England spinner, Adil Rashid. Also Read - New Zealand is Strongest Cricket Team Across All Formats Right Now: Mike Atherton

The photo of the New Zealand team celebrating after the match along with James Neesham went viral. Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Will Enjoy Playing in Third Final in Three Years

Neesham’s priceless reaction to the win had numerous fans coming up with hilarious comments in the social media.

‘As a Joker once said….Why so serious ?,’ one commented.

Another added: ‘That was just because of the company he had.’

A fan came up with the ‘legends’ meme template and said, ‘Legends don’t celebrate until job completely finished.’

Another photo of the Kiwi cricketer went viral, where a fan posted in the comments section that he was still there sitting.

Neesham retweeted the picture of ESPNcricinfo saying the job is not still finished for New Zealand.

‘Job finished? I don’t think so,’ he retweeted.

Job finished? I don’t think so. https://t.co/uBCLLUuf6B — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) November 10, 2021

Neesham took to twitter to vent out his frustration after when New Zealand lost the 50-over ODI World Cup Final to England back in 2019 and now he produces a crucial innings fast forward in 2021.

Kids, don’t take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 15, 2019

Jimmy Neesham , was thinking of quitting the game in 2017 and today playing a match defining innings to help New Zealand qualify for the finals. Never give up is the lesson, Sport is a great teacher #ENGvsNZ https://t.co/z3FIO6IPi2 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 10, 2021



Captain, Kane Williamson at the post-match presentation was in praise of James Neesham’s match-changing cameo, including taking 23 off Chris Jordan in the 17th over.

“He came out and hit the ball hard. It’s what he does. It was a really valuable knock for us. It changed the momentum of the game. There was clever hitting at the end which decided the outcome of the game,” Williamson said.

New Zealand will now face either Pakistan or Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 14th November in the final.