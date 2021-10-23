New Delhi: The India vs Pakistan match is around the corner and fans of the two cricketing giants are excited as much as anyone out there. Pakistan despite leading in the overall head to head statistics, India have never lost against their arch-rivals when it comes to the biggest stage of the game. India are 12-0 in world cup cricket history and 5-0 in T20 world cups alone. Before the two cricketing giants cross swords against each other in the high-voltage clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here are the five encounters, India conquered in the biggest stage of the shortest format of the game against Pakistan.Also Read - Massive Bonus For Babar Azam-Led Pakistan Team if They Beat India, Win T20 World Cup

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup – 2007, Group Stage

India batting first, piled on 141/9. Misbah scored a half-century but got run out on the final delivery with the scores tied. India won the match via sensational penalty shoot-out like bowl-out, with Indian hitting the stumps all three times. Also Read - T20 World Cup: England Hammer West Indies by 6 Wickets in their Opening Encounter

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup- 2007 FINAL

India batting first put on 157 on the board in their 20 overs, thanks to Gautam Gambhir’s quick-fire 54 ball 75. Misbah-ul-Haq kept Pakistan in the hunt and almost took them over the line. His famous scoop against Joginder Sharma was caught at fine leg by Sreesanth and we had the first-ever World T20 champions. Also Read - T20 World Cup, INDvPAK: Pakistan Chairman Ramiz Raja Gets On A Call With Babar Azam, Suggests How To Approach Marquee Clash

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2012

Indians chase down 129 with 8 wickets in hand. Virat Kohli (78* off 61) was well supported by Virender Sehwag (29 off 24) and Yuvraj Singh (19* off 16) as they won with 3 overs to spare.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2014

Pakistan managed to score only 130 runs, in their first 20 overs. India in reply courtesy of Shikhar Dhawan’s 30 off 28, Virat Kohli’s 36* off 32 and Suresh Raina’s 35* off 28 ensured victory for the side.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2016

Umar Akmal and Shoaib Malik took Pakistan to 118/5 in their 18 overs. The Indian batting looked clumsy at the start in the run-chase. However, Virat Kohli took charge of the game with a quickfire 55 not out off 37 balls.