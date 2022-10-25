New Delhi: It is now way past 48 hours since that match that will be part of the folklore of cricket in India and also mentioned often around the cricketing world. But now it is over. If you looked at the social media platforms, you’d believe that this was a live match. Indians are celebrating and responding rather vehemently to any suggestions that their team was given any favours.Also Read - Australia vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup 2022: Stoinis 'Muscle' SL As Hosts Secure Win By 7 Wickets

The Pakistanis too haven't let up, so the slanging match is still very much on. It would indeed help to look forward, for all concerned. For India, there is now this whole equation being cooked up about how they have to just beat the Netherlands, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe and the semis are sealed.

Largely true, especially with South Africa having to share points with Zimbabwe. But that doesn't take away from the fact that these matches have to be won, since it doesn't always pan out the way all concerned think. Rain can hit South Africa; it can hit any team. Assorted reasons can result in some reverses. So, now it is time to focus on the next few games.

An India-Pakistan match tends to take everything away from the canvas, which isn’t always a good thing. If that were to somehow effect India’s prospects, the same millions, now celebrating, will come down on the team like a tonne of bricks.

The Indian squad is aware of this, for sure. One reverse, be it against Bangladesh or Zimbabwe, or even a close match, and the lips will start flapping once again.

So many of those who are now almost prostrating themselves before Virat Kohli are the same people who had been on his case ruthlessly when he was not as commanding in his display. So, nothing is fickler in the sub-continent than the oscillation between fame and blame.

Look at Babar Azam and the amount of flak he is getting in Pakistan. This, for a man who was being applauded as a hero till the match began on October 23. Fickle doesn’t even begin to explain how it goes around our region.

Sydney and Netherlands could be hospitable, but Perth and South Africa will be another assault on the Indian batting. The bowlers were decent against Pakistan, but their rivals did enough to make them look good and bad, all withing 20 overs.

So, once more, it will be left to batting which will be challenged. Best not to presume that Kohli will alone win it all. Or, for that matter, that India will win everything.

The best thing possibly in the tournament was that India’s first challenge – playing Pakistan – has been sorted out and has ended famously well. Now for the rest. So, time to look back now only in leisure. More things lie ahead.