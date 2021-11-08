Dubai, Nov 8: Ravi Shastri at the pre match interaction on Monday before the match against Namibia revealed that Team India were ‘mentally and physically drained’ and as a result Virat Kohli and Co. didn’t even try to win.Also Read - T20 World Cup: This Indian Team is One of the Great Teams in History, Ravi Shastri Hails Virat Kohli & Co as he Signs Off Against Namibia

India started their campaign with back to back losses against Pakistan and New Zealand before coming back and winning against Afghanistan and Scotland in the following matches. The Men in Blue needed Rashid Khan and co. to win their last match against New Zealand to give the upper hand to the Indians, but the Mohammad Nabi-led side succumbed to an eight-wicket loss and the Kiwis joined Pakistan from Group 2 into the business round of the competition. Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: Bowling Coach Bharat Arun Blames Bubble Fatigue And Toss For Team India's Ordinary Show at ICC Event, Feels Short Break After IPL Would've Helped

When Ian Bishop asked on ‘Star Sports’ about the takeaways from the poor campaign during which India lost to Pakistan and New Zealand, Shastri said: “All I can think first of is rest.” Also Read - Indian Cricket Should be Going Ahead, Sunil Gavaskar Hopeful of Rahul Dravid Bringing Success to Team India

“I am mentally drained but I expect that at my age but these guys are physically and mentally drained. Six months in a bubble…What we would have ideally liked was a bigger gap between the IPL and the T20 World Cup…(because) when the big games come, when pressure hits you, you are not that switched on as you should be.”

Shastri said that he doesn’t want to cite excuses but the team was not in best shape to even try and win games here.

“It’s not an excuse. We take defeat and we are not scared of losing. In trying to win, you will lose a game but here we didn’t try to win because that X-factor was missing.”

(With Inputs From PTI)