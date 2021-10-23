New Delhi: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja is said to have got on a virtual call with Pakistan captain Babar Azam to guide him on how to approach the big match against India on Sunday in Dubai. Pakistan will take on India, in what can be termed as the biggest match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 24.Also Read - IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s - India vs Pakistan, Team News For Today's T20 Match 16 - Group 2 at Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST October 24 Sunday

According to a report published on cricketpakistan.com.pk, Raja had advised the Pakistan players to play their natural game and be as fearless as possible in the match. The former Pakistan opening batter also went on to encourage the players by telling them not to worry about losing the match and told them that he is backing each and every one of them to come good against India on Sunday.

While speaking to the captain of the Pakistan team, the 59-year-old said that he expects Babar to adopt an aggressive style of leadership in every game of the tournament and suggested the new players of the team to show their full potential at the international stage.

Going on to give the example of the 2017 Champions Trophy. Raja said repeating the same feat would help them to engrave their names in history in the times to come.

So far, India and Pakistan have faced each other five times with India winning all five games in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan would look to get one back come this Sunday and with the likes of Babar, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan in the ranks, they would fancy their chances.