Abu Dhabi: England Cricket Team replaced injured Jason Roy with James Vince on Monday following approval from the Event Technical Committee. Vince who happens to be a right handed batsman was part of the travelling reserve of the England team and has featured in 12 T20Is and has one ODI hundred so far.

We’re all gutted for you @JasonRoy20 💔 We will carry on playing in the positive spirit that you embody. If anyone can come back stronger, it’s you 🦁#T20WorldCup #EnglandCricket — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 8, 2021

Roy suffered a calf-injury in England's 10-run loss against South Africa on Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. He was retired hurt on 20 off 15 deliveries.

England captain Eoin Morgan is gutted by the fact that the squad will be missing on a very important player, someone who’s commanding at the top of the order for the current World ODI Champions.

“He’s unbelievably important,” Morgan said after England’s loss to South Africa.

“He’s a guy who epitomises everything that we are about in the changing room and the way we play,” Morgan told.

“You see how commanding he is at the top of the order… he’s as close as we get to surmising how the changing room should play,” he added.

England finished at the top of the standings in Group 1 with four wins from five matches and will join alongside Australia at the business round of the competition. Eoin Morgan and Co. face New Zealand in the semi-final at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday.