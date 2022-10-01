Guwahati: The news that Jasprit Bumrah will not feature in the upcoming T20 World Cup shocked the entire nation. On Friday, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly gave a ray of hope to fans when he said that Bumrah is not completely ruled out. Now, a report on InsideSport suggests that Bumrah would be traveling with the T20 WC squad to Australia and his situation will be monitored closely before a final call is taken on October 15.Also Read - Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik to Travel With Rohit Sharma-Led India Squad to Australia For T20 World Cup - Report

"Bumrah needs rest as that is the best medicine for back injury. For now, he will be in touch with the NCA medical staff. Nitin is directly overseeing his recovery. We are not ruling him out of World Cup completely. He will travel with the team to Australia and continue his recovery there. We have time till October 15 to make changes," a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

"Siraj, Shami and Deepak will be travelling with the squad besides the players named in the reserves. He will continue to recover in Brisbane while we camp. If Jasprit gets better, he will remain in the squad. Else, we will take a call accordingly. For now, he has an injury concern but not ruled out," the official told InsideSport.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.