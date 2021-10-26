Dubai: In the wake of the humiliating loss against Pakistan, Virat Kohli and his team have faced backlash. Most feel that India got the playing XI wrong against their opposition. The ex-Pakistan captain reckoned that India was a bowler short who would have come in as a back-up. As per Izamam, India’s biggest mistake was playing all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Pandya scored 11 off eight balls before being hit on his right shoulder while attempting a pull shot.Also Read - SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Match 18: Captain, Vice-Captain – South Africa vs West Indies, Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3.30 PM IST October 26 Tuesday

"India's biggest setback was because they played Hardik Pandya. India were not right with their team selection. Babar Azam knew exactly what he was doing with his XI but India were not," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

Inzamam also said that Pandya after being hit should not have pointed towards his shoulder as it gives the opposition clues. He cited the example of Sachin Tendulkar who never showed the pain of being hit.

“I did not think it was the right thing for Pandya to point towards his shoulder after being hit. When you play a high-voltage match like this, you don’t give a clue to the opposition even when you are hurt. I have seen Indian players like Sachin Tendulkar get hit but they didn’t used to rub that part. They gave no clue that they were hurt. I immediately got a clue that India were under pressure when Pandya grabbed his shoulders. That was not a good sign. He didn’t come out field, didn’t bowl,” said the former Pakistan batter.

With India now looking to beat New Zealand to keep their knockout hopes alive after the crushing defeat against Pakistan, changes could be on the cards. The Indian team – who are considered to be title contenders – lost by 10 wickets against Pakistan in their tournament opener.