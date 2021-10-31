New Delhi: India lock horns with New Zealand in their second match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday and Sunil Gavaskar reckons that Virat Kohli and Co. will not be looking into massive changes in the playing XI after the 10-wicket loss to Pakistan as it will be a sign of ‘panic’ in the squad.Also Read - LIVE IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score Today, T20 Live Cricket Match Latest Updates: Virat Kohli's Hour Of Reckoning As India Face New Zealand in 'Do-or-Die' Match

In his column for Khaleej Times, former India international and legend Sunil Gavaskar believes that Hardik Pandya bowling at the nets could be a sign of belief as Team India might have their 6th bowler problem sorted out in the upcoming fixture.

"They wouldn't be looking to make too many changes after a defeat for that is a sure sign of panic and frankly, there is no need for that. The only concern would be the shoulder injury to Hardik Pandya and he is reported to have bowled a few deliveries in the nets which encourages the belief that he could be the sixth bowler if required in the team," Gavaskar wrote.

Gavaskar is looking forward to see the battle between Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult, the two Mumbai Indians teammates.

“What will be interesting to see is how Trent Boult bowls to Rohit Sharma. In the game against Pakistan Kane Williamson seemed to have erred in not giving the new ball to Boult. The white ball swings and seams for barely a few overs and your best bowler has to be given the hard new ball and not brought on after a few overs have been bowled,” Gavaskar expressed.