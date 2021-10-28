Dubai, Oct 28: Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler and former Test captain of the West Indies cricket team, Jason Holder gets the nod, midway to the T20 World Cup 2021, as he replaces the injured Obed McCoy. This is the second change the Windies have made so far in the ongoing tournament due to injury concerns. Before their opening fixture against England, Fabian Allen was ruled out due to an ankle injury and Tribago Knight Riders spinner, Akeal Hosein took his place.Also Read - Twitterverse Has Come Out in Support of Shoaib Akhtar After Ugly Spat With PTVC Director Nauman Niaz

The ICC’s Event Technical Committee allowed Holder to join the 15-member squad to replace McCoy who was diagnosed with an injury to his right leg.

The ICC Event Technical Committee comprising Chris Tetley (Head of Events, Chair), Clive Hitchcock (ICC Senior Cricket Operations Manager), Rahul Dravid, and Dhiraj Malhotra (BCCI Representatives), Simon Doull, and Ian Bishop (Independent Members) approved the change on Wednesday, the ICC informed.

Holder, who is one of the travelling reserves with the team, will join the squad on Thursday and will be available for selection for Friday’s match against Bangladesh.

West Indies, who had lost both their matches to England and South Africa in the event so far suffered the setback when the 24-year-old McCoy picked up an injury in the loss to England.

