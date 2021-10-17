New Delhi: The stage is set for the much-awaited 2021 T20 World Cup will kick start from Sunday, October 17 with Oman vs Papua New Guinea clash in round 1. The tournament will be held in Oman and the UAE but the hosting right are with India. It is the seventh edition of the mega T20 carnival where West Indies will defend their title against the top teams. Windies win the title back in 2016 after beating England in the final.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev And Zaheer Abbas Chill Ahead of Ind-Pak Game, Pictures go Viral

India, West Indies and England will start the tournament as the title favourites while New Zealand and interestingly Australia will be dark horses this time. It will be the last tournament for Virat Kohli as the Indian cricket team captain and he will look to end his ICC trophy drought as a skipper. MS Dhoni will be present by his side in the dugout as the mentor of Team India which is definitely going to help the hosts.

Meanwhile, this time the West Indies cricket team will be led by experienced all-rounder Kieron Pollard who has some T20 specialists under his rank to defend the title. The 2019 ODI World Cup champions England will look to clinch another ICC trophy under Eoin Morgan's leadership. Australia who have failed to live up to the expectations in the last couple of ICC events will be led by Aaron Finch. The ultimate underdogs in international cricket New Zealand will be high on morale after winning the World Test Championship this year and Kane Williamson will look to add another trophy to their cabinet.

Where will the 2021 T20 World Cup take place?

The 2021 T20 World Cup will take place in the UAE and Oman.

Which TV channel will broadcast the 2021 T20 World Cup in India on TV?

The 2021 T20 World Cup will be broadcasted on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

Where can you live stream the 2021 T20 World Cup?

The 2021 T20 World Cup will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.