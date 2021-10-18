Dubai: Following the shock six-run loss versus Scotland in the T20 World Cup warm-up game on Sunday, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah lashed out at the batting unit for not being able to chase 141. Hailing his bowlers for coming up with the goods, he admitted that the wicket was good enough to get the runs.Also Read - VIDEO: When Virat Kohli Bowed to Sachin Tendulkar to Show Respect After India Hammer Pakistan in 2016 T20 WC

“I think the wicket was quite good and 140 was gettable. We were missing that one big over in the middle. Bowlers did their job really well but the batting unit wasn’t good enough tonight,” Mahmudullah said after the loss. Also Read - T20 World Cup: Harbhajan Singh Trolls Shoaib Akhtar in Twitter Banter Ahead of India-Pak Mega Clash

The Bangladeshi captain went on to praise Scotland for the batting show in the backend of the innings. Claiming that they were one wicket away after having Scotland on the mat at 53 for six, Mahmudullah reckoned they need to correct the mistakes. Also Read - BAN vs SCO Match Highlights T20 World Cup: Scotland Stun Bangladesh by 6 Runs

“(If Bangladesh were complacent when Scotland were 53/6) Don’t think so, we were just one wicket away. Credit goes to their batters, they had a good finish. Yeah, when you can’t chase 140, there needs to be a look-in, need to correct the mistakes. We still need to be positive and figure out where we made mistakes, and not try to repeat them. Beautiful wicket to bat on, fantastic ground and crowd, we need to pull our socks up and play better cricket,” he concluded.

Earlier, a splendid all-round performance from Chris Greaves helped Scotland inflict an upset six-run win over Bangladesh in the second match of the men’s T20 World Cup at Al Amerat Cricket Stadium here on Sunday. Greaves top-scored in the first innings with 45 off 28 balls before taking 2/19 runs in three overs to seal a memorable victory for Scotland.