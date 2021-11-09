Dubai: South Africa’s Marais Erasmus and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Dharmasena will be the on-field umpires for Wednesday’s first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup between England and New Zealand that will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Would Not Say We Are Favourites Since New Zealand Are Full-Strength, Says Eoin Morgan

India's Nitin Menon will be the third umpire with Australia's Paul Reiffel (fourth umpire) and David Boon (match referee) as the other match officials, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Tuesday.

Richard Kettleborough of England and Chris Gaffaney of New Zealand will be the on-field umpires for the second semi-final between Pakistan and Australia that will be played at the Dubai International Stadium here on Thursday.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Joel Wilson (third umpire), England’s Richard Illingworth (fourth umpire), former New Zealand star Jeff Crowe (match referee) will be other officials for the match, as per an ICC release on Tuesday.

The officials for Saturday’s final will be announced after the completion of both the semi-finals.