Dubai: New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has been cleared to play in the do-or-die clash against India in the ICC T20 World Cup 'Super 12' later on Sunday after he showed no discomfort from the toe injury he suffered in the game against Pakistan.

Guptill, who had made a 20-ball 17 in the match against Pakistan on October 26, got a bruised left toe after being hit by a Haris Rauf delivery in the final over of Powerplay. New Zealand lost the low-scoring match by five wickets with eight balls remaining in Sharjah.

New Zealand have already lost pace bowler Lockie Ferguson to a calf muscle tear and he was unable to take the field in the game against Pakistan.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead confirmed that Guptill would be fit to play India on Sunday.

“It (toe) went a different shade of colour for a period of time,” Stead said in an interview to New Zealand Cricket (NZC). “But he trained on Friday and he’s trained again on Saturday night, so it’s great to see that he’s available and fit for selection.”

The coach was also quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz that pace bowler Lockie Ferguson’s injury replacement, Adam Milne, would, in all likelihood, be included in the New Zealand line-up against India, after the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved his name.

The coach had sounded disappointed in the post-match press conference following the defeat to Pakistan over the ICC Technical Committee’s decision not to approve Milne as a replacement for Ferguson in time for the crucial game on October 26.

New Zealand didn’t train for two days after their five-wicket defeat to Pakistan, although they had a session on Friday and then went for an optional one on Saturday evening.

Head to Head, India vs New Zealand in T20Is and World Cups

India’s record against New Zealand has not been great in T20 World Cups. Having played against each other on 17 occasions in T20Is, both the teams have won eight times a piece with one ending as no result. But at the T20 World Cup India have lost both their matches against New Zealand. India have played New Zealand in the 2007 T20 World Cup and in 2016 T20 World Cup.

India’s Predicted XI vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand Predicted XI vs India: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

(With IANS Inputs)