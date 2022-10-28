New Delhi: Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Amir is the latest to react on Pakistan’s shocking defeat against Zimbabwe on Thursday in match 24 of the ongoing T20 World Cup. A spirited Zimbabwe team held its nerves to beat Pakistan by one run in a thrilling ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match that went down to the very last delivery.Also Read - LIVE Afghanistan vs Ireland, T20 World Cup, Super 12: AFG Face Tough Challenge Against IRE

from day one I said poor selection ub is cheez ki responsibility kon le ga I think it’s time to get rid of so called chairman jo pcb ka khuda bana hwa hai and so called chief selector. — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 27, 2022

This was Pakistan’s second defeat in two games and their road to the semifinal has become difficult now. They had earlier lost to arch-rivals India in their campaign opener on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Akhtar blamed the entire setup from Babar Azam the captain to Rameez Raja, the PCB chairman.

“I have been saying this repeatedly, these openers, the middle order aren’t good enough for us to get success at this level. What can I say?”

Pakistan has a bad captain. Pakistan is out of the world cup in the second game. Against Zimbabwe. Babar, come one down but he is not listening. Major flaw in Shaheen Afridi’s fitness. Major flaw in captaincy, management,” said Akhtar on his YouTube Channel.

Inputs from IANS