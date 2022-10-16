New Delhi: BCCI, on Sunday, released a clip where Shami can be seen bowling to talismanic batter Virat Kohli ahead of the T20 World Cup warm-up match against Australia. Shami, who had reached Brisbane after recovering from COVID-19 and getting a go-ahead, had replaced an injured Jasprit Bumrah in the squad of 15. Watch the video here:Also Read - IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probale Playing 11s For Today's India vs Australia T20 WC Warm-up Match at Gabba, Brisbane at 9:30 AM IST October 17 Mon

On Sunday, Shami had a full-fledged session with coach Rahul Dravid welcoming him in the mix after a lay-off of around three months.

As far as the first session went, Shami looked to be building on his rhythm as he bowled for quite some time to team’s best batter Virat Kohli. It seemed that he is still trying to hit the straps and perhaps the upcoming warm-up games against England and New Zealand would provide an idea about his match fitness.

There is no hiding that a 80 per cent fit Shami with his skill-sets will be more effective than a completely out of sorts Harshal Patel, who was taken to cleaners by Dinesh Karthik during the net session on Sunday.

But will Dravid and Rohit play Shami against England or allow him to have two more net sessions before checking him on Wednesday against New Zealand is the big question.

The two warm-up games, which will be aired live in the Indian sub-continent, will also provide everyone with a clear picture about what kind of playing XI will be fielded on October 23 against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Both Rishabh Pant and Karthik had a good hit at the nets but who will be featuring in the playing XI will possibly be clear while looking at the batting order of the two practice games.

Stand by pacers Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have also reached Brisbane.

Inputs from PTI