New Delhi: Pacer Mohammed Shami proved his worth yet again on Wednesday, as he bowled an excellent spell of fast bowling against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval. The 32-year-old stressed on the fact that he is never out of practice and always continues with his practice.

"It all depends on preparation, and the team management always tells you to get ready," Shami said in the mixed zone after India beat Bangladesh by five runs here on Wednesday.

"As and when the team requires, you will get the call, is what we are always told. If you have seen my videos, I am never out of practice and I always continue with my training," the veteran of 200-plus Test wickets said.

Cooling his heels since playing on the tour of England, Shami was called back for the twin T20 series against South Africa and Australia before COVID-19 laid him low.

“It’s not always easy to switch from one format to another red and white balls.

It’s about how well you are connected with the team and how well you bond with them,” Shami spoke about his relationship with current setup.

“These are things that depends, and secondly, yes, I am playing T20Is after last World T20 and I agree that a player needs confidence and flow more than the colour of the ball. Obviously you need practice.”

The veteran India seamer last played T20Is during the UAE global event, after which it was decided that he would only feature in Tests and ODIs. However, he was roped in later as a replacement to Jasprit Bumrah as the latter got injured.

Inputs from PTI