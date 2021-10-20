Dubai: While Virat Kohli was leading the Indian team against Australia in their second warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, mentor MS Dhoni was seen helping Rishabh Pant – who has been rested today – with his training. Dhoni was seen throwing balls underarm, while Pant had to collect it with one stump in front of him. This drill is being done in order to help Pant sharpen his skills against spinners in the low turners in UAE.Also Read - LIVE IND vs AUS T20 World Cup Warm-up 2021 Live Cricket Score, T20 Live Match Latest Updates: Horrid Start by Australia as Ravindra Jadeja Traps Aaron Finch

Dhoni and Pant were doing this while the match was going on in the centre with India dominating proceeding against Australia.