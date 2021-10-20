Dubai: Days ahead of India’s T20 World Cup opener versus Pakistan, ex-English captain-turned-commentator Michael Vaughan hailed all-rounder Shardul Thakur and compared him with the legendary Sir Ian Botham. Vaughan revealed that he was with Botham last week and the two had discussed Thakur. He also sensed that Thakur’s CSK captain MS Dhoni must have called Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri and informed them about him.Also Read - India vs Pakistan, T20 WC: AAP Ministers Want Virat Kohli-Led Team India Opt-Out of Match After Kashmir Killings

"Last week I was with Lord Botham and he is a true lord. Thakur is very similar to Ian Botham. He gets the ball in his hands and makes things happen. He did it in the Test series, he did it in the IPL. The mentor of the Indian T20 team is behind the stumps. He was captaining him. He was probably on the phone with Virat and Ravi talking about him, saying 'come on'. He (Shardul) has that ability to make things happen," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

Vaughan reckoned Thakur must be having incredible deceptions as one cannot pick up from his action like Ravichandran Ashwin. "He must have a very good deception of pace because you watch him and it's like 'yeah, it's pretty normal. But he has that deception like Ashwin. He bowls and it goes through quickly, bowls cross-seam and goes through quickly. He has that ability to surprise the batter and those subtle variations that we can't pick up," added Vaughan.