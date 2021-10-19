Dubai: Ahead of India’s T20 World Cup opener versus Pakistan, ex-India allrounder Irfan Pathan named Jasprit Bumrah as the X-factor of the side. Bumrah conceded merely 26 runs and picked up a wicket in his four overs quota versus England in the warm-up game in a game that saw 380 runs being scored.Also Read - Virat Kohli's Wax Statue Unveiled at Dubai's Madame Tussauds, PIC Goes Viral

The premier pacer would be leading the attack during the marquee event and would be shouldering the responsibility of getting breakthroughs with the new ball and keep things tight at the backend.

Admitting that the talk is around the mystery of Varun Chakravarthy, Pathan hailed Bumrah.

“When we talk about Varun Chakravarthy, it’s clear that he will do really well because he has mystery and also is in top form. But according to me in terms of bowling, there is only one X factor and that is Bumrah. There can’t be a bigger X factor than Bumrah in any other team,” said Pathan on Star Sports Follow The Blues.