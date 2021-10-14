Dubai: With less than a week to go for the start of the T20 World Cup, speculations are rife over the best possible combination Team India should opt for. Time and again India captain Virat Kohli has expressed his desire to open with Rohit Sharma for India.Also Read - IPL 2021: Venkatesh Iyer Reveals Reason Behind Celebration With Rahul Tripathi After KKR Beat DC

While some feel Kohli should open with Rohit, others beg to differ. Ex-India opener Virender Sehwag reckons KL Rahul should open with Rohit because of the form he is in. Rahul has amassed 626 runs in 13 games for Punjab Kings and is currently the proud Orange Cap holder.

"If I was a part of the Indian support staff, I would definitely try and convince the captain that he is better off at No. 3. If KL Rahul opens, it will be better for us. At the end of the day, it is the batsman's call to decide the batting order, but if so many people are suggesting something, he listens. All the big captains – Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble or even MS Dhoni – if 2-3 people used to come and tell him something, he would listen to them," Sehwag had said on Cricbuzz.

Sehwag reckoned Kohli should slot in at No 3.

“But the thing is – I doubt there’s anyone who can tell Kohli that he should not open and instead bat at No. 3. That is the matter. The way KL Rahul is batting, if he opens in international cricket, and he gets the freedom to play the way he did the other evening against CSK, then he can be an extremely dangerous player,” Sehwag added.