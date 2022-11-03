New Delhi: Bangladesh wicketkeeper batter Nurul Hasan Sohan has accused Virat Kohli of ‘fake fielding’ during the India vs Bangladesh match which went down to the wire at the Adelaide Oval. The incident allegedly took place during the 7th over of the match when openers Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto were on the crease.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Mohammed Haris Replaces Injured Fakhar Zaman Ahead Of PAK vs SA

It is noteworthy that the incident went completely unnoticed by the umpires – Marais Erasmus, Chris Brown. Here’s what Nurul told the reporters after the match,”Certainly the field was wet and it had an impact and everyone saw that and eventually what I felt is that when we were talking there was a fake throw and it could have been a five run penalty and that could have gone our way but unfortunately even that didn’t come.” Also Read - T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav Can Have More Impact In T20I's Feels Ross Taylor

Law 41.5, pertaining to unfair play, prohibits the “deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of [the] batter”, and if an incident is deemed to be a breach, the umpire can declare that particular delivery as dead ball, and award the batting side five runs. Also Read - Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch Online and on TV

Bangladesh had made a blistering start chasing India’s stiff score of 184 for 6 by reaching 66 for no loss by the end of the seventh over when rain came pelting down to stop the play.

The rain relented after drenching the outfield for more than half an hour, but play commenced after 45 minutes with Litton Das having raced to his 50 in just 21 balls inside the power play period at the crease with fellow opener Najmul Hossain Shanto.

However, with the falling of wickets from both ends, Bangladesh couldn’t materialize the chase and lost the match by 5 runs.