New Delhi: The associate teams are the so-called underdogs in the world of cricket. Over the years we have witnessed them in various world cups. In this year's world cup, five associate teams took part and two of them made their way into the main stage of the competition as in Scotland and Namibia. Former India international turned commentator and cricket expert, Aakash Chopra feels that it is high time for the governing board of world cricket to think about the associate nations beyond the world cups.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash talked about the 'tokenism' which is involved in treating the teams, which is like giving away a lollipop to a kid.

"There's always a lot of talk about including more teams in the World Cup and that this is the only way of making the sport global. But I have a fundamental problem with this… I feel that you are just doing tokenism which is like giving a lollipop to a kid when you take them out once in a while," Chopra said.

Chopra wants proper justice for the teams and they should all get regular chances against the full-time member teams across various formats and series so that they can improve and develop their game for the good.

“If you want to do justice with the Associate nations and genuinely bring them forward then don’t remember them only World Cup to World Cup, it’s not Diwali that’ll come annually. You will have to play them consistently and help them get better,” he told.