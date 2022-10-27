New Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav once again provided the final flourish with a breathtaking 51 not out off only 25 balls as he overshadowed senior pros Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in India’s 56-run win against in a T20 World Cup match here on Thursday. With this win, India have dethroned South Africa from the top position of points table in Group 2.Also Read - WATCH: Man Proposes Girlfriend in Stands During India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Match in Sydney, Video Goes VIRAL

After captain Rohit Sharma (53), Virat Kohli (62 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (51 not out) hit half-centuries in propelling India to a challenging 179/2, India produced a top-class bowling performance to restrict the Netherlands to 123/9 in 20 overs. Also Read - LIVE PAK vs ZIM Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe Opt to Bat

Brief scores: India 179/2 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 62 not out, Rohit Sharma 53; Paul van Meekeren 1/32, Fred Klaassen 1/33) beat Netherlands (Tim Pringle 20, Colin Ackermann 17; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/9, Axar Patel 2/18) by 56 runs Also Read - AS IT HAPPENED | Ind vs Ned BUZZ: Kohli-SKY Paint SCG BLUE!

In Group 1, New Zealand have maintained their top position after beating Australia by a huge margin.

Ireland’s win over England after Australia’s defeat to New Zealand and the abandonment of Afghanistan’s clash with the Black Caps has left the Super League Group 1 wide open in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

That makes Friday’s key clash between defending champions Australia and their arch-rivals England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) even more crucial for both teams as they need to win this match to brighten their chances of making it to the knockout stage.

Australia and England can’t take things for granted in this situation and neither can New Zealand and Sri Lanka, even though they seem in a good position as of now.