New Delhi: India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have announced that Prasar Bharati will be telecasting the ICC T20 World Cup which is to be played in the UAE and Oman starting from October 17. The Indians and the cricket fans living in the Gulf can also tune into the broadcasts.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Sunil Narine Will Not be Included in WI's Squad, Asserts Skipper Kieron Pollard

“As the countdown begins for the T20 World Cup 2021, Prasar Bharati network has in store 360 degree coverage of the tournament. Catering to the craze for cricket in India, state-run TV Doordarshan and All India Radio have planned mega coverage with live matches, radio commentary and special shows,” the Ministry announced. Also Read - T20 World Cup: England Players to Stand Against Racism During the Mega Event Says Chris Jordan

“In what will make TV watching of T20 World Cup a vastly more exciting experience, DD Sports has planned multiple shows which involve public participation. In a show named ‘Cricket Live’, there will be a ‘Public Ka Kaptaan’ component,” the Ministry said. Also Read - T20 World Cup: Glenn Maxwell Picks Rashid Khan, Andre Russell Among Top-5 T20 Picks For His World Cup Team

In this particular segment, fans in the stadium and TV viewers will be asked to wear the skipper’s cap and take decisions acting as the leader of the team.

The semi-final and final matches will be telecast live on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and on DD FreeDish. Starting from October 23, All India Radio will broadcast live ball-by-ball commentary of all the matches in English and in Hindi.

‘RJs Ka Cricket Funda’ is another interesting talk show wherein All India Radio jockeys, along with cricket experts, will interact with public on DD Sports. All special shows on DD Sports will also be live-streamed on Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel,” the Ministry also announced.

India play their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan on 24th October at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.