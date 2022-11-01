New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial match against Bangladesh, India head coach Rahul Dravid explained how India cannot be considered outright favourites against the Shakib Al Hasan-led side. India, who enjoy a 10-1 record against Bangladesh, will certainly not take them lightly who can certainly upset any side on a given day.Also Read - LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates, T20 World Cup: Rain Threat LOOMS

In the tournament, India registered wins over Pakistan and the Netherlands before suffering a five-wicket defeat against South Africa to concede their top position in Group 2 table. Currently, India and Bangladesh are level on four points, with Dravid's team ahead on net run rate.

"So it is already a shortened sort of rushed, noisy format, but it's very difficult to sometimes say who's a clear favourite in some of these games. On top of that, I think these conditions have actually levelled the playing field to a large extent because the boundaries are certainly bigger, and some of those big hits which you sometimes expect in the subcontinent to just go for six and you just know that I'll be able to make up those runs later on, it's not happening that easily."

“People are getting out. It’s really been a fantastic tournament from that perspective. Apart from the weather, I think it’s been a terrific tournament in terms of just the nature of the games. No, we certainly don’t take Bangladesh lightly. Our preparation, our planning will be as meticulous as it was against South Africa at Perth. No different,” added Dravid.

Playing at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday means India will be playing their fourth match in the tournament at a different venue in as many matches in Australia after Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

