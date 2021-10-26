Sharjah: The Afghanistan Cricket team was nothing short of stunning on Monday during their T20 World Cup opener versus Scotland. Afghanistan won the match by a surreal 130 runs to get the momentum they were after. The win would give them massive confidence going ahead in the tournament. With very little to celebrate after the Taliban take over, Rashid Khan certainly gave fans a reason to cheer as he penned an emotional note.Also Read - IPL 2022: Should Ravindra Jadeja Leave CSK And Lead Ahmedabad? Brad Hogg to a Fan Question

While dedicating the win to all Afghan fans, Rashid vouched that he and his team will continue to make the nation proud in the upcoming fixtures.

He tweeted: ''Great start congratulations to Everyone and specially to the people back home. I hope this win have given you something to smile and celebrate. INSHALLAH We will do the best and make the country and nation more proud. Your prayers and support is always. Afghanistan zindabad.''

Great start congratulations to Everyone and specially to the people back home 🇦🇫.I hope this win have given you something to smile and celebrate. INSHALLAH We will do the best and make the country and nation more proud.Your prayers and support is always🔑🇦🇫 Afghanistan zindabad pic.twitter.com/w53EorFNws — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) October 25, 2021

“The world knows we have some good spinners in the form of Rashid and Mujeeb, they’ve played everywhere in the world. We have a very good team combination. When we play the local tournaments, Mujeeb and Rashid are the most expensive bowlers,” Afghan captain Mohammed Nabi said at the post-match presentation.