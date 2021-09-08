New Delhi: Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin posted an inspirational message on Twitter after getting picked in India’s T20 World Cup squad. The 34-year-old Ashwin last played white-ball cricket for India in 2017 before being sidelined from one-day cricket following the Champions Trophy.Also Read - MS Dhoni Agreed to be Team India Mentor For T20 World Cup Only: Jay Shah

The All-India Senior Selection Committee announced the 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup on Wednesday as Ashwin's selection came as a surprise for many. Despite his absence from India's limited-overs set-up in the past four years, Ashwin performed well in the Indian Premier League.

Ashwin reacted after getting selected with an inspirational post on Twitter where he talked about the quote which he wrote in his diary in 2017.

“2017: I wrote this quote down a million times in my diary before putting this up on the wall! Quotes that we read and admire have more power when we internalise them and apply in life. Happiness and gratitude are the only 2 words that define me now. #t20worldcup2021,” Ashwin tweeted.

Talking about Ashwin’s inclusion, chief selector Chetan Sharma said: “Ashwin is an asset. He performed well in the IPL and we needed a player of his experience. We need an off-spinner with Washington (Sundar) injured.

“Ashwin is the only off-spinner in the squad. Varun is a mystery spinner who is a surprise package for the world,” he added.

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah also announced that the former India captain MS Dhoni will play the mentor’s role in the T20 World Cup.

Former India cricketer Suresh Rain took to Twitter to congratulate his former teammates Ashwin and Dhoni.

“All the very best to #TeamIndia on the upcoming T20 World Cup, the selected squad looks very balanced. Good to have @ashwinravi99 back in the team, and a fabulous decision by @bcci to have the man himself @msdhoni bhai as the mentor,” Raina tweeted.

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign on October 24 by taking on arch-rivals Pakistan.