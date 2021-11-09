Dubai: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja once again proved his worth in white-ball cricket as he toyed with the unheralded Namibia batters on the Dubai strip on Monday as the Men in Blue registered a dominating nine-wicket win in their last T20 World Cup 2021 match on Monday. Jadeja, who finished with impressive figures of 3/16 in his four overs, bagged the Player of The Match for his top bowling performance against Namibia. Speaking after the match, the 32-year-old heaped praise on outgoing skipper Virat Kohli, who was leading India for the last time in the T20I.Also Read - IND vs NAM T20 Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2021 Today Match Report: Rohit Sharma, Spinners Help Virat Kohli-led Team India End Campaign on Winning Note, Crush Namibia by 9 Wickets

“Virat has been a wonderful captain, and I’ve played with him for 10-12 years. He is always positive and aggressive and that’s what you want as a player,” said Ravindra Jadeja after the match,” Jadeja said in the post-match presentation. Also Read - Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri Bromance After India Beat Namibia in Last T20 WC Super 12 Game Wins Twitterverse; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/20) took six wickets between them as India restricted Namibia for 132/8 in 20 overs. The World T20 debutants – minnows Namibians were all at sea as they are not used to playing world-class slow bowling operators of this calibre. Also Read - Thank You Virat Kohli - Twitterverse Hails India Captain For Everything After Win Over Namibia in T20 World Cup 2021

“I’m enjoying bowling with him. I’ve been playing with Ashwin for 10 years, he’s played well in the IPL with the white-ball, and he’s brought that here,” said Jadeja.



Jadeja said that he enjoyed bowling with a dry ball as some balls were turning and some weren’t which put doubts in Namibia’s batters minds.

“As a bowler, I did enjoy bowling today. The ball was dry so I enjoyed bowling with a dry ball. Some balls were turning, some were going straight, so that’s also a trick, the batsman has to keep on guessing,” Jadeja added.

Jadeja also heaped praise on the outgoing coaching staff, head coach – Ravi Shastri, bowling coach – Bharat Arun and fielding coach – R Sridhar, the all-rounder said: “Bharat Arun, Mr. Sridhar, and Shastri bhai were really good to support us, and whoever comes next, we’ll look to continue the momentum”.