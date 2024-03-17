Home

Virat Kohli will now feature for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League.

T20 World Cup: 'Rohit Sharma Said We Need Kohli At Any Cost', Says Kirti Azad

New Delhi: There are doubts over Virat Kohli’s participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup participation some reports are suggesting that the former India captain will not be part of playing XI in the marquee event in the USA and West Indies.

Ex-India World Cup winner Kirti Azad cleared the air about Kohli’s presence in the World Cup and revealed that he will be the part of squad and will play in the marquee event. Azad tweeted that Rohit Sharma told Jay Shah and BCCI that they need Virat Kohli at any cost.

Why should Jay Shah, he is not a selector, to give responsibility to Ajit Agarkar to talk to the other selectors and convince them that Virat Kohli is not getting a place in the T20 team. For this, time was given till 15th March. If sources are to be believed, Ajit Agarkar was… pic.twitter.com/FyaJSClOLw — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) March 17, 2024

“Why should Jay Shah, he is not a selector, to give responsibility to Ajit Agarkar to talk to the other selectors and convince them that Virat Kohli is not getting a place in the T20 team. For this, time was given till 15th March. If sources are to be believed, Ajit Agarkar was neither able to convince himself nor the other selectors. Jay Shah asked Rohit Sharma too but Rohit said we need Virat Kohli at any cost. Virat Kohli will play the T20 World Cup and its official announcement will be made before the team selection.” Tweet said.

