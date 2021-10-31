New Delhi, Oct 31: India slumped to a heavy defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2021 and now the Men in Blue face New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, what is termed to be a ‘do-or-die’ situation for the Virat Kohli-led side. For India batting coach and currently the batting consultant of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sanjay Bangar reckons that experienced off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin should start instead of in-form KKR bowler Varun Chakravarthy.Also Read - LIVE IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score Today, T20 Live Cricket Match Latest Updates: TOSS 7 PM; Virat Kohli's India Takes on 'Bogey Team' New Zealand in Do-or-Die Match

Chakravarthy has been instrumental in the UAE Leg of the IPL as KKR finished runners-up to Chennai Super Kings, losing by 27 runs in the Final.

Ahead of the clash, Bangar said that for an important match like this, Ashwin's international exposure will come handy that Chakravarthy's, who conceded 33 runs in his four overs in the match against Pakistan.

“Varun Chakravarthy’s recent performances in UAE, he was very effective at Sharjah, but not in Dubai — where this game will be played. Taking into account the importance of the game, the number of matches played by Varun Chakravarthy is a little less, and his international experience is a little less,” said Bangar on the Game Plan show on Star Sports.

“For a game of this significance, you would definitely want somebody with temperament and experience. So, in my opinion, Ravichandran Ashwin may get the nod in place of Varun Chakravarthy,” added Bangar.

Both India and New Zealand will head into Sunday’s match on the back of defeats in their opening encounters against.

