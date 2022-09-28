Lahore: In less than a month, India takes on Pakistan in probably the biggest match on the cricketing calendar in Australia. The two teams would play their T20 World Cup opener at the iconic MCG. While speculations and predictions are rife among fans, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi pointed out a chink in the armour for Pakistan. He reckons the Babar Azam-led side does not have a finisher like Hardik Pandya.Also Read - India vs Pakistan Test Series In Reckoning! England Cricket Board Offers To Be Neutral Hosts

"We require a player like Hardik Pandya. A player who is reliable, who comes down the order, bowls crucial overs and finishes the match with the bat. Do you think there is any player in the Pakistan team who is taking responsibility for finishing the matches with the bat," said Afridi.

Afridi goes on to say that initially Pakistan must have thought Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah would do the job, but they have not.

“We thought Asif Ali, and Khushdil will do the job but they haven’t. Nawaz is also not that consistent, and neither is Shadab. Among these four players, at least two need to be consistent. The period in which Shadab bowls is very crucial. The day he does a good job with the ball, Pakistan wins,” he added.

Stating that Pakistan needs two genuine fast bowlers and an all-rounder, Afridi feels Pakistan needs to cut down on the mistakes if they are looking to win the title.

“In the kind of pitches on which we are playing now, you need two genuine fast bowlers and one all-rounder. The new guy Jamal that we have picked, why don’t you play him? Play him as an all-rounder, make him bowl and then ask him to bat. You will get to know what type of cricketer he is. If Pakistan are dreaming to win the World Cup then they need to work a lot on their bowling and batting and minimize the mistakes that they have been committing in the last few matches,” Afridi concluded.