Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar went back in time to recall some of the challenges the legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar faced that had set him apart from the rest of his contemporary batters. Akhtar went on to add that he has the highest regard for the Indian and the fact that he had played in an era when there were some of the greatest fast bowlers in action along with some fantastic spinners, it is only fair to call him the greatest player ever.

Pakistan legend, Akhtar along with former India batter Mohammed Kaif on Thursday appeared on the Zee News show ahead of the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Also Read - Who will win T20 World Cup 2021 India Vs Pakistan? If Sachin Was Born Today he Would Have Scored 1 Lakh Runs Says Shoaib Akhtar | WATCH

“I accept that he is one of the greatest players and I feel sorry for Sachin at the same time,” Akhtar said.

Rawalpindi Express was in all praise and said that the Master has mastered against the great bowlers of the past without any restrictions.

“Sachin without restrictions, with an old ball and against greatest fast bowlers and greatest leg-spinners, he has scored runs. That makes him the greatest player ever.”

The former KKR pacer said even after facing the likes of Warne, McGrath, Akram for ten years he then had to play someone like him and the Australian Brett Lee.

“He has played Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and then after playing international cricket for 10 years he had to face bowlers like Brett Lee and me,” Akhtar told.

The former Pakistan international believes that if Sachin was born in this era he would have scored at least a lakh runs.

“It isn’t an easy thing and then reverse-swing was at its peak. If Sachin was born today he would have scored 1 Lakh runs.” Shoaib ended.

