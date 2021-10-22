New Delhi: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar feels that the upcoming match against India is just not a match for Pakistan but much more than that. With no teams willing to travel to Pakistan to play cricket, Akhtar said that their kids hardly get to see any cricket, adding the match against India on Sunday will be a morale booster for the entire nation.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Mustaq Ahmed Reveals Plan to Topple Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in India vs Pakistan Match

The 46-year-old along with former India batter Mohammad Kaif on Thursday appeared on the Zee News show ahead of the much-anticipated match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

"Our kids can't watch cricket. Then teams go away after coming. So the entire atmosphere gets very tense. So it is just not a match for us, it is a morale booster for Pakistan," revealed a visibly emotional Akhtar on the Zee News show #SabseBadaMauka.

India are 5-0 up against Pakistan in the history of the T20 World Cup and the Virat Kohl-led side would be hoping to extend their unbeaten run against Babar Azam and co. Both the teams last met in a World Cup match at the ICC Cricket World Cup, 2019 in England, where the Men in Blue won by D\L method.

