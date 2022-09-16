Capetown: If there was ever a side that had it all and never won anything, South Africa would be that side. It is incredible that, with the kind of talent South Africa possess, they have somehow contrived to see themselves out of the competition at the most critical of moments, be it a wrongly-read rain rule against Sri Lanka, or a tied match against Australia. South Africa’s demise in big tournaments has been as dramatic as it has been disappointing. No wonder that none of the other sides really puts much credence to them winning a title. One can only wait and watch how they fare in the T20 World Cup, beginning next month.Also Read - Does Marvel's Mysterious Place Wakanda Really Exist? Know Details In This Video

Skipper Temba Bavuma leads quite a motley crew. Batters like Quinton de Kock, David Miller or Heinrich Klaasen can and have won matches on their own, while Bavuma himself or Aiden Markram or Rillee Rossouw add some solidity. Tristan Stubbs the "Baby AB", is one to watch as well.

In terms of fast bowling, Kagiso Rabada is among the best-rated exponents while Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje add pace and bounce while left-armer Wayne Parnell makes an interesting comeback. All-rounders like Dwaine Pretorius are always in the thick of things.

Keshav Maharaj has discovered himself as a limited-overs player and can even be classified as an all-rounder. Apart from his effective left-arm spin, he has wielded the willow to some effect and is practically unrecognisable now as a fielder. He will lead the spin attack with the mercurial Tabraiz Shamsi always being one to watch.

The only surprise is to see Marco Jansen in the reserves. With his batting edge, surely he was ahead of Parnell in the left-arm seam department.

As we said earlier, this side has everything needed to win a big title, but never do. Castigated as ‘chokers’ right from the time they returned to mainstream cricket, South Africa have little to show for much their talent and much to prove. They are often unbeatable in bilateral events, but somehow don’t quite get it right in the big-ticket ICC tournament.

Maybe their lot will change in the T20 World Cup 2022. Unless they find some new ways to see themselves out.

Squad: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.