New Delhi: Now that we are out of the scrum and struggle of the Asia Cup, which had held the sub-continent in a cricketing frenzy, the focus is well and truly on the ICC T20 World Cup beginning in Australia on October 16 with the qualifiers getting underway. The irony of Sri Lanka having to play the qualifiers will not escape most since they have by far looked the most cohesive side in the Asia Cup. Nevertheless, all the scheduling is from earlier times, so nothing new in that. Nor is there anything new in the Australian squad. Tried and tested is the way to go for them.

With Aaron Finch having recently retired from 50-over cricket, the skipper will have his focus entirely on the 20-over format. But form as an opener could pretty much be an issue for him still.

As for the rest, really no surprises. Ashton Agar is in the squad, though not sure how many matches he will get to play. With Adam Zampa in the line-up and Glenn Maxwell to send down his slow stuff, a third spinner could well be a luxury.

That apart, little really to surprise. The fast-bowling firm of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are near certainties in any Aussie XI.

No real contest in the batting either. Finch goes in with David Warner, Steve Smith plays his role as always and then the big hitters like Maxwell etc.

The only toss-up could be between Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis, with the latter probably first choice as of now.

Matthew Wade will don the keeping gloves for starters for sure with Josh Inglis as back-up.

The only other interesting choice could be Tim David. The power-hitter who has made it into the Australian squad from the modest associate Hong Kong side could well see action in the XI, if the recently-concluded series with New Zealand is any indication.

Predictably, Starc is not part of the Australian squad for the three T20 Internationals to be played in India. The left-arm fast has often skipped trips to India, including the Indian Premier League. It could well be that bowling in India isn’t such a great boost for him.

Also missing will be Stoinis and Marsh. Unlike the problems faced by India, Australia feel that some of their key players don’t really need to get match fit.

Squad (for T20 World Cup): Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.