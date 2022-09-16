New Delhi: Bangladesh’s last outing – in the Asia Cup – was an unmitigated disaster and needless to say, head would roll after they didn’t even make it out of a group that included them, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. It is almost inevitable in most sides in the sub-continent that there are axings galore post such disasters, and the Bangladesh squad for the ICC T20 World Cup is no different. Among the big names to miss out will be Mahmudullah, a constant with the side for long, but the recent failures of the team have also ensured that he isn’t in the fray for the World Cup.Also Read - Shakib-al-Hasan Reacts After Sri Lanka Beat Bangladesh to Qualify For Super 4

But Mahmudullah is not alone. Post the disaster in the UAE, also gone are Anamul Haque, Parvez Hossain, Mahedi Hasan and Mohammad Naim.

It could well be said that Shakib Al Hasan, back as Bangladesh skipper, will have his job cut out in the coming days. With veteran Mushfiqur Rahim having retired from T2o Internationals just after the Asia Cup, he will have one valuable member less in his squad, in terms of experience and class. With Mahmudullah also out, Shakib will have to use his wits to keep the side together.

Mushfiqur is being replaced by Nurul Hasan Sohan in the squad, while many players who were unfit or out of favour too make their way in.

Australia is not the easiest place for many players to make either a comeback or begin their international careers. The pace and bounce, quite alien in the sub-continent, can make life miserable and surely the mentally fragile Bangladesh squad and their skipper have quite a job at hand.

But things can change. No one put much credence to Sri Lanka before the Asia Cup and look how they ended up. So, Bangladesh can maybe take some inspiration from the Asian colleagues and put in a fighting performance at least.

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Saifuddin, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain, Nasum Ahmed