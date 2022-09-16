Karachi: A lot of talk, post Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2022 final loss to Sri Lanka, was about how many heads would roll when they name their squad for the T20 World Cup. There was even talk of going back to players like Shoaib Malik and Sarfraz Ahmed, so much was the insecurity about how their side would perform in Australia. Thankfully however, the cricket board and selectors did not succumb to illogical pressures and stuck to what they thought were the best 15, with a couple of names promising to add more teeth. As always, there will be a lot of hue and cry if this side fails to impress, but that is nothing new in sub-continental cricket.Also Read - T20 World Cup squads: Afghanistan Need To Shed Emotional Baggage And Be Professional

Babar Azam is one of the best batters in the business, and he stays, as do most of those who played in the UAE. The only casualty, if he was to be called one, is Fakhar Zaman, whose indifferent form saw him being relegated to the reserves.

Joining him there is Shahnawaz Dahani, much promoted by the likes of Wasim Akram, but not quite up to the mark in terms of sheer quality of fast bowling in Pakistan's squad.

Shaheen Shah Afridi returns to head one of the fastest bowling combinations in the T20 World Cup, with Asia Cup star Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain adding some serious pace to the squad.

Shadab Khan will spearhead the spin attack with the deceptively effective Mohammad Nawaz, while leggie Usman Qadir will try to justify his illustrious family name.

The batting, apart from Babar Azam, will depend on Mohammad Rizwan, always in the fray, with new name Shan Masood adding some depth. If at all, it is the middle order of Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah and the rest that may have a little question mark against them.

Pakistan can be unbeatable on their day, but as was evident in their recent outings, even the best can be conquered. They will have to find the right mix and live up to their reputation. And more dauntingly, the unflagging demand for excellence from their fans.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir