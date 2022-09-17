Sri Lanka: The irony would not escape anyone. The Asia Cup 2022 champions, who got the better of India, Pakistan (twice), Afghanistan and Bangladesh, will have to qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup. So will the West Indies and Zimbabwe, you could well say, but neither side has played the brand of cricket that the Emerald Island players have displayed off late. They were head and shoulders above the competition in the United Arab Emirates, and given that they began with a disastrous opening match against Afghanistan, that is quite a feat. But then, as we have mentioned before, the World Cup qualifier schedule was fixed well ahead of the Asia Cup, so irony or not, they will have get through that.Also Read - T20 World Cup Squads: Australia Go For The Tried And Tested

There is very little that the Sri Lankans can demand of their side now. They have conquered the sub-continent in no uncertain terms and will surely throw up a challenge or two in Australia as well.

Granted, they will be slightly out of depth in the fast-bowling department, with question marks still around their key seam-up exponent Dushmantha Chameera and also Lahiru Kumara. But left-armer Dilshan Madhushanka has grown in stature and confidence and Pramod Madhushan too has potential.

The spin department of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, with support from Jeffrey Vandersay can add an interesting component of leg-spin. Sri Lanka were never short of ‘mystery’ wrist spinners and this side is no different.

But is it Sri Lanka’s batting that will be their trump card. Skipper Dasun Shanaka will have the services of Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, wicketkeeper and opener Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka.

Then there is Bhanuka Rajapaksa. His exploits in the Asia Cup, especially how he guided Sri Lanka from a near-impossible situation to a winning position in the final, is now cricketing folklore in the nation. He will certainly have his say in Australia too.

Sri Lanka has been wracked with economic and subsequent political unrest in the recent past, and the Asia Cup win came as a soothing balm for the enraged and denied population. They will be hoping for similar success Down Under as well. Sri Lanka may not be a to candidate for the title right now, but they have time and again rallied from really bad situations to rule the cricketing stage. They won’t fade away without a fight.

Squad: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera (Subject to fitness), Lahiru Kumara (Subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan.