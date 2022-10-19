New Delhi, Oct 19: England and Sri Lanka team has been marred with injuries as both the teams have lost few of their important players ahead of the Super 12 stage of the competition.Also Read - IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's India vs Australia T20 WC Warm-up Match at Gabba, Brisbane at 9:30 AM IST October 17 Mon

Dushmantha Chameera, who took a brilliant 3/15 in a thumping 79-run win over UAE on Tuesday but did not finish his spell, has been ruled out of the tournament due to a torn left calf muscle. His replacement, pacer Kasun Rajitha is currently in Sri Lanka and will be travelling to Australia as soon as possible.

Chameera had earlier missed Sri Lanka's victorious Asia Cup 2022 campaign in the UAE due to ankle injury, but was declared fit in time for the Men's T20 World Cup, where Sri Lanka hoped for him to make crucial strikes in the power-play as well as death overs.

In addition to this, left-handed batter Danushka Gunathilaka, who didn’t play in the match against the UAE, is out of the competition due to a left hamstring tear and will be replaced by travelling reserve Ashen Bandara.

The loss of Chameera and Gunathilaka are huge blows for Sri Lanka in both bowling and batting departments. Their bowlers had thoroughly dominated in the match against UAE, dismissing them for just 73 inside 18 overs. But the batting has become a point of concern for Sri Lanka, with them suffering a collapse from 117/3 to post only 152/8 at Kardinia Park.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) further said Topley sustained the injury before England’s tournament warm-up fixture on Monday against Pakistan in Brisbane whilst taking part in a fielding drill before the match.

The result of the scan on Tuesday in Perth revealed the ankle injury, giving a huge blow to England’s plans ahead of the start of the competition. Topley, 28, had picked 17 wickets at an average of 28.00 in 16 T20Is this year, proving to be an asset for England in the power-play as well as in the death overs.

Mills got a recall to the England T20I team during last year’s Men’s T20 World Cup in the UAE, picking seven wickets at an average of 15.42 and economy rate of 8 in the four games he featured.

His run in the tournament was ended by a thigh injury and Topley was named as his replacement in the 15-man England squad. Mills has huge experience of playing in Australian conditions, having represented Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL) though he hasn’t played any competitive cricket match after August 10 due to toe injury.

With Mills now drafted in the main squad, pacer Luke Wood has been added as a travelling reserve. ECB said Wood will join the England party in Australia in due course. England, the 2010 champions, will play their first Super 12 match in Men’s T20 World Cup on Saturday against Afghanistan in Perth.

(With Inputs From IANS)