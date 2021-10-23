Abu Dhabi, Oct 23: Australia captain Aaron Finch praised batters Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade, saying that the duo showed a cool head to get the team over the line in a chase of 119 against South Africa in the Super 12 stage of ICC men’s T20 World Cup. He added that the dugout was relaxed while he was nervous.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Australia Clinch a Tense Win in Low-Scoring Match Against South Africa

"The dugout was relaxed than I was. Quite stressful, and I was nervous. Stoinis and Wade showed a cool head to get us over the line, and that is what a bit of experience can do," said Finch in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Finch complimented the efforts of the bowling attack in restricting South Africa to a below-par 118/9. "Maxwell did a really good job with the ball. We knew he had good matchups in the power-play. Our whole bowling unit was outstanding."

Finch revealed that he was tempted in giving a third over to pacer Josh Hazlewood in the power-play after he snapped two wickets in two overs. “Ideally I would have loved to push Hazlewood for a third over in the power-play. He is a world-class bowler. He has accuracy and on a wicket providing variation, it can be tough.”

The 34-year-old signed off by saying that experienced folks coming back for an event like T20 World Cup is a big plus.

“We understand that at different points guys need to rest and it gives others opportunities. We have some world-class players back in our side now and experienced players count in a World Cup. SA are as good a fielding team as anyone in the world. They are quick, bowl with discipline. We needed a bit of luck to go our way and it did.”

Australia’s next match in the tournament will be against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Thursday.