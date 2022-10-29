New Delhi: Indian swashbuckling batter Suryakumar Yadav recently announced his comeback to form with a 25-ball half century against Netherlands on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. After a dismal performance against Pakistan, the 32-year-old built a partnership along with talismanic batter Virat Kohli to help India get to 179/2 after 20 overs.Also Read - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, Match 27, T20 World Cup 2022: When and Where to Watch in India

This is beautiful – Suryakumar Yadav watching his celebration with Virat Kohli and enjoying it. pic.twitter.com/MQ2SnvFca4 — 👌⭐👑 (@superking1815) October 28, 2022

After finishing the innings, Suryakumar also shared celebrations alongside Kohli, who was in great form himself.

On a two-paced pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground, India’s top three struggled from the outset despite Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli notching up fifties. But Suryakumar was playing in a different world altogether. He was using the crease well to whip, drive (twice), flick, loft and in the process, showed his impeccable wrist work to hit five fours in his first twelve balls at the crease.

As Kohli began to catch up in boundary-hitting show, Suryakumar elevated his show when he thumped a full ball from Logan van Beek by dancing down the pitch and moving a little to the leg-side to dispatch the ball over the bowler’s head for four to the long-on fence.

He bettered it immediately in the next over when his muscular hit, by clearing the front leg and bending his back leg a little, helped him carve a loft over extra cover for another four off Paul van Meekeren.