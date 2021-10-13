New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter on Wednesday and unveiled Team India’s new jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in UAE and Oman. “Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey! The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans. Get ready to #ShowYourGame,” tweeted BCCI.Also Read - I am Finished with Curtly Ambrose, Have No Respect For Him: Chris Gayle

Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey! The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans. Get ready to #ShowYourGame @mpl_sport. Buy your jersey now on https://t.co/u3GYA2wIg1#MPLSports #BillionCheersJersey pic.twitter.com/XWbZhgjBd2 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2021



Fans all around the globe can get hold of the new Team India official fan jersey by logging on to the MPL Sports website. The prices range from ₹1799 to ₹2299 and an official India fan cap will cost around ₹899.

India will open their encounter in the T20 World Cup against Pakistan on October 24, the tickets of which have already been sold out. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium starting at 7:30 pm IST.

Schedule for India T20 World Cup matches:

India vs Pakistan October 24, Dubai at 7:30PM India vs New Zealand October 31, Dubai at 7:30PM India vs Afghanistan November 3, Abu Dhabi at 7:30PM India vs B1 (Qualifier from Group B) November 5, Dubai at 7:30PM India vs A2 (Qualifier from Group A) November 8, Dubai at 7:30 PM

India Squad:

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur; Mentor: MS Dhoni