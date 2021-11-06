Abu Dhabi: David Warner smashed an unbeaten 89 off 56 balls to lead Australia to an eight-wicket win over West Indies in their final Super 12 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Saturday.Also Read - ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 39: Captain, Vice-Captain – England vs South Africa, Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 6 Saturday

Warner's knock, laced with nine fours and four sixes, along with Mitchell Marsh's 53 off 32 balls, was instrumental in Australia chasing down 158 with 22 balls remaining, giving a big boost to their net run rate in Group 1 standings.

Warner and Aaron Finch (9) gave Australia a flying start with 33 runs in the first three overs. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein gave West Indies their first breakthrough, with Finch inside-edging to his stumps in the fourth over. Warner continued his good show, welcoming Dwayne Bravo with a loft over mid-off. He then went on to hit Hosein for two boundaries in the final over of power-play.

Post Power-play, Mitchell Marsh joined the party, smacking Hayden Walsh Jr and Hosein for a boundary each. Walsh Jr was taken for six more by Warner, who sprinted for a brace on the next ball to reach his 20th half-century in T20Is. Marsh treated Andre Russell with disdain, slamming him for a hat-trick of boundaries in the tenth over.

From there onwards, it was just one-way traffic as Warner and Marsh continued to find boundaries. After striking Jason Holder for successive boundaries in the 14th over, Marsh reached his half-century with a single to long-on, also bringing the century of the partnership between him and Warner.

Warner took 11 runs off Bravo’s last three balls in T20Is, including a four and six to help Australia inch closer to the target. Chris Gayle broke the 124-run partnership as Marsh drove straight to mid-off. Warner finished off the chase with a flick wide of slip on the bowling of Roston Chase.

Brief scores: West Indies 157/7 in 20 overs (Kieron Pollard 44, Evin Lewis 29, Josh Hazlewood 4/39, Adam Zampa 1/20) against Australia 161/2 in 16.2 overs (David Warner 89 not out, Mitchell Marsh 53, Chris Gayle 1/7, Akeal Hosein 1/29) by eight wickets