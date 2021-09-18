Men in Blue are all set to play a couple of warm-up games against Australia and England as part of the preparation to the ICC T20 World Cup in UAE. This T20 World Cup campaign will be Virat Kohli’s last stint as captain as the RCB captain has decided to step down from the role in his social media post.Also Read - England All Rounder Ben Stokes 'Unlikely' to Play in the Ashes

Sources confirmed the development to news agency ANI that India will lock horns against England on October 18 and it will be followed by a clash against the Australians on October 20. Both games will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

India are placed in group 2 and will start off their campaign against bitter rivals Pakistan on 24th October and later on take on New Zealand and Afghanistan in the group stages. Both Group 1 and Group 2 will also be joined by two teams each from the Qualifying round, held between eight teams (divided into Group A and B) from October 17.

Both England and Australia are part of Group 1 of the T20 World Cup, which also includes the West Indies and South Africa.

The tournament will kick off on 17th October with the host nation UAE taking on Oman followed by Bangladesh squaring it off against Scotland on the same day.