Dubai: MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli would once again be a part of the Indian cricket team and nothing can be bigger or more exciting for fans. They are arguably the biggest cricketing stars of the country and have won India umpteen games. While Kohli would lead the side, Dhoni would be there as the mentor.

It would give India an edge over other teams as Dhoni would bring a number of ICC titles and a lot of experience to the table. What would make things better for India is the fact that he recently led Chennai Super Kings to their fourth IPL title in similar conditions.

While the world is hailing this call taken by the BCCI, ex-India cricketer Sandeep Patil reckons they are extremely different from one another, but would certainly adapt. While referring to Dhoni as 'baraf ka gola', which means 'ice cool', he called Kohli 'Aag ka gola' which means a 'ball of fire'.

While speaking to the Times of India, Patil took examples of Ajit Wadekar, Bishen Singh Bedi, and MAK Pataudi and said that even they were different from one another – yet were successful.

During a pre-tournament media interaction organised by the ICC, Kohli, who is still chasing a world title as skipper of the Indian team, expressed his delight at Dhoni’s appointment.

Kohli said Dhoni was a mentor for most of the players in the current squad when they started their careers under his captaincy.

“He has got massive experience. He is quite excited himself to be back in that environment. He has always been a mentor for all of us when we were starting our careers through till the time he was with the team,” Kohli said during the media session.

The Indian captain said that Dhoni’s “eye for intricate details” and “practical advice” will help in enhancing the confidence of the squad in the T20 World Cup.