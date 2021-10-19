Dubai: India captain Virat Kohli made it clear that it is difficult to look beyond KL Rahul at the top of the order and will be India’s first choice to open with Rohit Sharma in the upcoming T20 World Cup held in UAE and Oman. The 32-year-old further went on to reveal his batting position and said that he would be looking to bat at No 3 throughout the World Cup.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Bowlers, Fernando and Rajapaksa Help Sri Lanka Beat Namibia

The Indian skipper kept it open-ended when asked about the team's top-six batters going into the opening match of the tournament against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24.

"Things were different before IPL, now it's difficult to look beyond KL Rahul at the top of the order. Rohit is a no-brainer. World-class player, he's been solid upfront. I will be batting at 3. That's the only news I can give to start off," Kohli said at the toss before the warm-up game against England.

Rahul emerged as the third-highest scorer in the IPL with 628 runs besides hitting the most number of sixes (30) in the tournament.

“We are pretty sorted in terms of how we are going to start in the first game (versus Pakistan).”

The objective behind the two warm-up matches is to give game time to everyone as they get back into the groove after a short break.

“Outside of that we just want to give the opportunity to guys in these games as much as possible. We will look to give game-time to most of them. The idea is to create some energy and momentum as a team. We have played in different teams recently (in the IPL),” said the Indian captain.

While the IPL has been competitive, Kohli didn’t forget to mention that it’s Indian cricket that is paramount.

“We have had success in the past. So we want to create that same energy, fielding is the best place to start I reckon when eleven guys are together. The IPL is right up there in terms of level and competitiveness, but this is paramount. Indian cricket is a priority for everyone. That has to be the case.”

It all boils down to adaptability, said Kohli.

“Adaptability is what matters. People play different roles in their IPL teams. It’s about adapting quickly to this team now, who plays where is what matters.”

(With PTI Inputs)